wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio, Brian Cage and Melissa Santos Visit Columbia For Stem Cell Therapy
Rey Mysterio, Brian Cage and Melissa Santos were all in Medellin, Colombia, recently, where they recieved stem cell therpy at the BioXcellerator facility. They also went paragliding together, which you can see in the photos below. Several wrestling stars have discussed using stem cell therpy as a means to heal nagging injuries, including John Morrison and Edge.
View this post on Instagram
The team went PARAGLIDING with @619iamlucha Rey Mysterio @briancage Brian Cage today. When you visit our bioxcellerator facility in Medellin, Colombia it's the ultimate medical tourism adventure! ………… #stemcell #StemCellRejuvenation #regenerativemedicine #stemcells #stemcelltreatments #stemcelltherapy #stemcell #stemcellresearch #regenerativemedicine #bioxmen #bioxwomen
View this post on Instagram
Mil gracias de nuevo al universo de @Wwe Latino America por 3 noches inolvidables! After last nights event in Panama City, im excited to announce that i am in Medellin, Colombia, South America to receive the most advanced/safest stem cell treatment in the world today with @BioXcellerator !!!!From orthopedic injury to traumatic brain injury, to rare auto immune disease such as ALS, MS, Alzheimer's, and even Parkinson's Disease, If you want to become a #bioXmen or #bioXwomen, then please reach out to BioXcellerator and ask for my homie David Truitt! David will guide you through your 1 on 1 consultation with the Medical Director with the same care and passion that was giving to me? You. Can ven also direct message him on his personal instagram page @iowahawksfan06 !!! Tell him the master of the 619 sent you! #ReyMysterio! —————————————————————————- #bioxcellerator #stemcells #stemcelltherapy #stemcell #health #regenerativemedicine #science #healing #wrestling #wwe #podcast #melissasantos #impact #advancedscience #advancedhealing #medellin #colombia
View this post on Instagram
Started my day today at 5:30am with some MRIs on both of my knees & left shoulder………then when straight to @bioxcellerator_ and had a Vitamin IV & a 50mil stem cell IV! That was my treatment for today, but before I prepare myself for tomorrow, we all @briancage @melissasantosofficial @619reyna decided to have a lil fun! We took a chopper ride from Medellin to @guatape_colombia & it was beautiful…… then we decided to do some paragliding to release some of the stress!😝 The fun and experiences have been incredible but tomorrow will be a big day for me with the team @bioxcellerator #LookingForward2It #StayTuned #VeryExcited #LifeChanger #BioXRey Don’t forget to hit up my homie David Truitt @iowahawksfan06 if you have any interest! #StemCells #LifeChanger
View this post on Instagram
Got to go Paragliding today, which is something I never thought I'd be able to do(do to weight and ability) and it was excellent. Such a cool experience, and thanks to the peeps at @bioxcellerator_ for making it happen. On top of that, we got a helicopter lift into Guatape and climbed El Penon. Hell of an adventurous day! As well as getting prepped for are stem cell therapy. Loving Colombia. Loving the team at @bioxcellerator_ and loving the people all here! #medellin #bioXmen #bioxcellerator #paraglide #gettothechopper #stemcells
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Keeping Arn Anderson On in WCW After Anderson Retired
- Backstage Update on Why Street Profits Aren’t Wrestling Yet on Raw
- Rob Gronkowski: ‘I Don’t Feel Like I Would be a Full-Time Wrestler’
- Bruce Prichard On Why Billy Gunn’s Singles Push Failed, Trying to Get Billy Gunn Over On His Own