Rey Mysterio Compares Dominik Mysterio’s Career To His Own At the Same Age

In an interview with Cheap Heat (via Wrestling Inc), Rey Mysterio compared the career of his son Dominik to his own when he was the same age, which would have been in 2001. At that point, Rey already had completed runs in ECW and WCW and would be in WWE a year later.

He said: “It’s even hard to compare. Well, a 27 Dominik and a 27 Rey Mysterio, I had already been through AAA, ECW, WCW and already hanging out in WWE, so it’s a very good comparison. But Dom, from the moment he started up until now, four years give or take, my first four years in the business overall [were] horrible. There’s no way I would have been in the spot that Dominik has in four years of being in the business. I see his range of motion, his way to connect with the fans, his instinct. Overall, [Dominik] has a great sense of direction of where he sees himself in that particular time, which is something that you can’t teach. That just kind of happens in the ring.“