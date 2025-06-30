Rey Mysterio Credits Konnan For Helping Him Break Into ECW

Rey Mysterio says that Konnan played a major role in the early days of his success by helping get him into ECW. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast for a new interview and discussed Konnan helping him get his foot in the door in the US. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Konnan helping him to get into ECW: “Right after Worlds Collide is when Eddie [Guerrero], Dean [Malenko], Jericho, they were all in ECW. Konnan was there at the time. Now, I got to give respect and mad love to Konnan because he was the vision behind Rey Mysterio. Nobody believed in me because of my size, because I was skinny, I was too short, I didn’t look like a wrestler. So, Konnan opened up the doors in AAA. I made a household name in Mexico City, nationally, and then after that, anywhere that he would go, he would always say, ‘You got to bring Rey and Psicosis.’ That was like the dynamite team right there.”

On Konnan suggesting him and Psicosis to Paul Heyman: “And when Konnan was in ECW, Eddie, Dean, Jericho, they were leaving and going to WCW. And Paul E asked Konnan, ‘Do you have anybody to replace my guys that are leaving?’ He said, ‘I know exactly who.’ So, he brought Psicosis and myself to ECW, and after that, the rest is history.”