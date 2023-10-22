wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Believes Dragon Lee Will Leave His Mark In WWE
October 21, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with The MMA Hour (via Fightful), Rey Mysterio spoke about the future of Dragon Lee in WWE and why he thinks Lee is going to leave a mark.
He said: “I’ve been watching Dragon Lee and how he’s been growing. The fact that he’s now brought up to SmackDown and is no longer part of NXT. He has a lot of potential to grow and be his own person. I’ve always said it’s very hard to duplicate someone. You’re never going to find another Undertaker, Kane, Eddie [Eddie Guerrero], Rey. When Dragon Lee makes his mark, and he will, he’s going to become his version of Rey Mysterio.”
