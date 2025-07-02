Rey Mysterio Recalls Early Days Of His Career, First Ring Names

Rey Mysterio recently looked back at the start of his career including his first ring names. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast and during the conversation he talked about his early days and how his uncle, the original Rey Misterio, inspired him to get into the ring. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On first getting into the ring at a young age: “I grew up watching my uncle, going to wrestling school with my uncle, he would let me go in the ring and roll around, I’m talking five, six years old. I knew I wanted to do that from the moment I fell in love and I started training at the age of 15.”

On his first ring names: “The Green Lizard was a one-time thing. And then after that, my uncle at the time was very good at giving names to up and coming wrestlers. So for me it was the hummingbird, in Spanish, Colibri… And that was my identity for almost two and a half years. And at the time I was very comfortable with that, I was like, cool I’ll roll with that. I mean I didn’t tell him, but I was thinking in my head I really wanted to be Rey Mysterio Jr, or the son of Rey Mysterio, but Hummingbird it is,” he revealed.