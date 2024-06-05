Rey Mysterio Reveals He’s A Fan of the Movie Nacho Libre

In an interview with the Jaxxon Podcast (via Fightful), Rey Mysterio was asked about the 2006 comedy Nacho Libre, which he revealed he was a fan of. The film follows a Catholic friar (Jack Black) who becomes a luchador.

Mysterio said: “What a great movie. The movie was based on a real priest. There was a priest in Mexico. Nacho Libre was the shit. Jack Black was fucking awesome. That whole movie was based on a real character. A true story. There was a priest in Mexico, Fray Tormenta, that story was based on him. Obviously, they threw in the comedy. He has a church, he would help kids, and at night he would go wrestle.“