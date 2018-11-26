Rey Mysterio Provides an Update on His Son Dominic’s Wrestling Training

Rey Mysterio recently spoke to Lilian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast (via Wrestling Inc), giving a detail on his son Dominic’s wrestling training…

On Dominic’s Wrestling Training: “His training has been going incredible,” stated Mysterio. “He started his training last year in Florida and trained a little bit with Jay Lethal, and this year he took a bigger step and went up to Canada and he is finishing up a three month session up in Calgary, Alberta Canada with Lance Storm. He is done November 30th where he comes home and then we move on to phase three, which is up in the air but it’ll begin early next year in January of 2019. I talked with Booker T already to set him up in Houston, Texas with Reality of Wrestling, or Mexico City to pick up some Lucha Libre style.”

On Dominic Possibly Wearing a Mask: “No, I don’t think he wants to [wear a mask]. He has something special to do with the mask just to represent and to pretty much honor his father,” said Mysterio. “But I think since he was known already when doing this as a kid and we post pictures together it is kind of hard… For me my final dream come true as a wrestler and as a father is to be able to perform in there with my son so that I can say that I have done it all. Like, okay, this is it. It is going to happen. I believe it is.

On Being Surprised Dominic is Getting Into Wrestling: “I was sharing a video last night with his godfather, Konnan. I showed him a video of Dominic taking backdrops in the ring, and again I am telling Konnan to check this out and he was telling me how good he is doing and how good he looks in the ring, and I was telling Konnan how proud it makes me feel as a father to see him involved,” revealed Mysterio. “I never would have pictured him doing the stuff that I have been doing pretty much 30 years of my life. He liked it as a kid but really wasn’t into it like I was. I grew up in professional wrestling. That was all I wanted to do so it’s much different. I never thought he was going to break into this business.”