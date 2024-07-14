Rey Mysterio Sets Record For Most WWE TV Matches After WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Rey Mysterio is officially the most active WWE Hall of Famer of all time, setting the record for most TV matches after his induction. As Fightful points out, Mysterio wrestled his 33rd match on WWE Raw, which moved him ahead of Jerry Lawler as the person with the most matches on TV and PPVs since his Hall of Fame induction.

Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April of 2023. Lawler had 32 matches on WWE TV after his 2007 Hall of Fame induction until the heart attack he suffered on WWE Raw in 2012. He was not cleared to wrestle for WWE anymore after that.

Mysterio has has said that he is likely to retire at 50, which he would turn in December of 2026.