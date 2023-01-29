Rey Mysterio Was Reportedly Pulled From WWE Royal Rumble Due to Injury

Rey Mysterio did not compete in last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match, and a new report says it was due to an injury. Mysterio did not come out for his spot in the opening match of the PPV, with Dominik coming out in the next spot where it was heavily implied that Dominik or the whole of Judgment Day had attacked Rey backstage to prevent him from coming out.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Mysterio was pulled from the match after suffering an injury in his mat5ch against Karrion Kross on Smackdown. THe report noted that there were “supposed to be some teases” between Rey and Dominik to set up a WrestleMania match but that was of course unable to happen.

There’s no word on how serious the injury is or when Rey will return at this time.