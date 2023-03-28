Rey Mysterio Was Shocked By WWE Hall Of Fame Induction, Not Ready To Retire

Rey Mysterio is a member of the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class, but he says he was shocked by the offer because he’s not ready to retire. Mysterio will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday night, and he spoke with the New York Post discussing the honor. You can see highlights below:

On being approached about the Hall of Fame: “I was pulled aside by Triple H and he mentioned to me, ‘Rey, we would love to induct you into the Hall of Fame. It was very shocking to me. It was like, ‘Wow.’ I remember the first words that came out of my mouth were just like, ‘I’m not ready to retire.’ He’s like, ‘No, it’s not like that.’”

On being inducted into the Hall and his in-ring future: “I’m still having a hard time digesting it because Hall of Fames are supposed to happen when you retire, when you’re getting close to retirement. I don’t feel neither of them are close for me, but it’s a huge blessing. I think I do have a number and I want to keep it at that and my number is 50. I’m hoping at 50 I can go ahead and say it’s been an incredible ride and I think it’s time for me to step back now.”

On Konnan inducting him: “I’ve known Konnan since I was 12 years old. He’s opened up most of the doors in my career from AAA, to ECW to WCW. If that wouldn’t have happened, I could have been a good wrestler, a good local wrestler in Tijuana. But especially back then in the early ’90s you had to use your connections, if you had any, to try and get into certain places and Konnan was that person.”