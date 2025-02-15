Rey Mysterio Says WrestleMania 39 Entrance With Snoop Dogg Was ‘All Magic’ For Him

Rey Mysterio had Snoop Dog take him to the ring for his match with Dominik at WrestleMania 39, an entrance he fondly looks back on. Mysterio spoke with Adrian Hernandez recently and talked about the entrance, noting that he found out it was happening during rehearsals.

“That was all magic for me,” Rey said (per Fightful). “I had no idea what was going down until rehearsal time. When I saw the rehearsal and they told me, I was like, ‘Really, I’m part of this?’”

He continued, “It was crazy. I was already in another mindset, the fact that I was going to wrestle my son. My nerves were at 100%. I was nervous for myself. I was nervous for my son. I was because I had a lot of family there. Just hoped that everything turned out the way you envision. Snoop gave me that sense of calmness. Stepping into the whip with him and making that short entrance, those three songs mixed together is historical. It’s legendary for me.”

Mysterio beat his son in the match, getting some help from Bad Bunny.