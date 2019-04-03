Rey Mysterio’s Ankle Injury Said To Be Legitimate

We reported yesterday that Rey Mysterio suffered an ankle injury during his match with Baron Corbin on RAW, which resulted in his match with Andrade being pulled from last night’s episode of Smackdown. That report said that as of now, the Mysterio’s match with Samoa Joe is still on for Wrestlemania, although he will be re-evaluated between now and Sunday.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mysterio’s injury is indeed legitimate and the status of his match is unknown.