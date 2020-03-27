wrestling / News
Rezar Reportedly Undergoes Surgery to Repair Torn Bicep
March 26, 2020 | Posted by
Rezar has undergone surgery to fix a torn bicep suffered earlier this month, according to a new report. The WON reports that the Authors of Pain member had surgery to fix the injury, which happened on the March 10th episode of Raw.
The surgery typically takes seven to eight months to recover from. WWE has decided not to use Akam without Rezar, so as of now there are no plans to have either of them appear on TV. The AoP were most recently serving as allies of Seth Rollins and Murphy.
