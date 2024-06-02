wrestling / News
Rezar Wants To Fight a UFC Heavyweight, Is ‘Always Ready’
Authors of Pain member Rezar is looking for a fight with a UFC heavyweight, as he noted on social media last night. The WWE star posted to his Twitter accont during Saturday’s UFC 302 show, using the event to hype Monday’s Raw and calling out the UFC heavyweight division.
Rezar, who has a 6 – 2 MMA record, wrote:
“#ufc302 where are the heavyweights at??
The Albanian Psycho is always ready!
6-2 never a decision! @ufc @PaulElleringWWE
This Monday night on @USANetwork #WWERaw the new day will feel the pain #wwe @MMAFighting”
