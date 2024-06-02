wrestling / News

Rezar Wants To Fight a UFC Heavyweight, Is ‘Always Ready’

June 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Authors of Pain member Rezar is looking for a fight with a UFC heavyweight, as he noted on social media last night. The WWE star posted to his Twitter accont during Saturday’s UFC 302 show, using the event to hype Monday’s Raw and calling out the UFC heavyweight division.

Rezar, who has a 6 – 2 MMA record, wrote:

“#ufc302 where are the heavyweights at??

The Albanian Psycho is always ready!

6-2 never a decision! @ufc @PaulElleringWWE

This Monday night on @USANetwork #WWERaw the new day will feel the pain #wwe @MMAFighting”

