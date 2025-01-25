– As noted, former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest moved to the SmackDown roster last night as part of the transfer window. Priest also picked up a win over Carmelo Hayes during the live broadcast. WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley later commented on her Terror Twins tag team partner, Damian Priest, moving to the SmackDown brand on social media.

Rhea Ripley wrote on Damian Priest, “From being strangers, to you becoming my best friend. Always being on the same brands from day one. Being inseparable travel and gym buddies. You have always been one my my biggest supporters ❤️ I don’t want to let you go… But I cannot wait to see the punishing you get up to. Te amo, my Terror Twin! @ArcherOfInfamy 💜”

You can view her comments below: