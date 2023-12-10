wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Praises Dominik Mysterio Following NXT Deadline

December 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Rhea Ripley Dominik Mysterio Image Credit; WWE

Dominik Mysterio may have lost his North American Championship at NXT Deadline, but Rhea Ripley is still proud of him. Mysterio was defeated by Dragon Lee on Saturday’s PPV, and Ripley posted to Instagram after the match to show her appreciation for Mysterio.

Ripley wrote:

“Am I upset? Sad? Mad? Yes.

But @dominik_35 has been THE BIGGEST WORKHORSE within WWE all year! His growth has been insane… Very VERY proud! Forever my Champion

#NXTDeadline”

