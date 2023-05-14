Rhea Ripley on Possible Acting Aspirations, Turning Down a Movie Role

– During a recent appearance on the Cheap Heat Podcast, Rhea Ripley revealed that she had to turn down an offer to star in a movie due to her WWE schedule. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rhea Ripley on possible acting or movie aspirations: “I mean, it could be. Quite possibly. I feel like if I were to do a movie, it would have to be like an action or a horror. I don’t think I could really do anything else, but I’ve definitely thought about it.”

On turning down an offer to star in a movie: “I legit would never be home and I’d never get to see my dogs [if I accepted the role], so just I couldn’t do it.”