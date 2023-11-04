Rhea Ripley Retains Title at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

– Rhea Ripley had five opponents vying for her title today at WWE Crown Jewel, but that wasn’t a problem as she managed to retain her Women’s World Championship. Ripley faced Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark in a Fatal 5-Way Match.

Ripley picked up the win after pulling off an Avalanche Riptide on Zoey Stark when Raquel Rodriguez on Baszler. Ripley slammed Stark on top of Rodriguez when she was covering Baszler. That allowed Ripley to then get the pinfall on Baszler to pick up the win.

Rhea Ripley has now held the title for over seven months. She won the belt on April 1 at WrestleMania 39: Night 1, where she beat Charlotte Flair.

You can check out 411’s live coverage of WWE Crown Jewel RIGHT HERE. Highlights and clips from the Women’s World Title Match match are available below:

