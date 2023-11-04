wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Retains Title at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– Rhea Ripley had five opponents vying for her title today at WWE Crown Jewel, but that wasn’t a problem as she managed to retain her Women’s World Championship. Ripley faced Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark in a Fatal 5-Way Match.
Ripley picked up the win after pulling off an Avalanche Riptide on Zoey Stark when Raquel Rodriguez on Baszler. Ripley slammed Stark on top of Rodriguez when she was covering Baszler. That allowed Ripley to then get the pinfall on Baszler to pick up the win.
Rhea Ripley has now held the title for over seven months. She won the belt on April 1 at WrestleMania 39: Night 1, where she beat Charlotte Flair.
Highlights and clips from the Women's World Title Match match are available below:
Man like @ByronSaxton giving it some welly! 🎙️#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/MwgjjPtneu
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 4, 2023
The Champ is here! 🏆
That was some entrance by @RheaRipley_WWE 😈#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/aMld0TMTlw
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 4, 2023
Rhea always goes HARD on the look! 😤#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/SL5n1MDz1P
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 4, 2023
"Mami's always on top! I told ya!" – @RheaRipley_WWE 😈 🏆#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/KYgpnhelzb
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 4, 2023
Wow! @QoSBaszler has THREE submission holds locked in at the SAME TIME! ♠️#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/b8tWlMZkOB
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 4, 2023
𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇@RheaRipley_WWE retains her WWE Women’s World Championship! 🏆#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/T32l60NTDA
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 4, 2023
Mami is MAD now!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/8J8r28WPiD
— WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2023
20% CHANCE
100% VICTORY@RheaRipley_WWE retains the Women's World Championship at #WWECrownJewel! #AndStill pic.twitter.com/dh0DfQzjIr
— WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2023