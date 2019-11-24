Rhea Ripley Reveals Her Survivor Series NXT Team

– During tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames post-show Q&A with Triple H, NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley revealed her team for tomorrow’s women’s Survivor Series elimination match at Survivor Series 2019. Here is the breakdown for Team NXT:

* Rhea Ripley

* Bianca Belair

* Io Shirai

* Candice LeRae

* Toni Storm

At WWE Survivor Series 2019, Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Asuka, Kairi Sane and Sarah Logan) will face Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross) vs. Team NXT (Above) in an elimination match.

Tonight at TakeOver, Ripley teamed with Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, and Candice LeRae for the women’s WarGames match. They defeated Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and Kay Lee Ray. Ripley won the match for her team after pinning NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler.

