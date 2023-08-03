Various News: Rhea Ripley Hosting TikTok Stream On Saturday, Steve Keirn Beats Throat Cancer

– Rhea Ripley is set to host a TikTok stream on Saturday ahead of SummerSlam. InStyle reports that Ripley will host a stream on WWEk’s TikTok account as well as her own starting at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT.

The stream will feature Ripley and makeup artist Laura Lomonaco as they prepare Ripley’s look for a SummerSlam press appearance. It will also feature the two talking about Ripley’s road to the Women’s World Title, how the look gets updated for weekly TV and more.

– PWInsider reports that Memphis Wrestling, Championship Wrestling from Florida, and WWE alumnus Steve Keirn has defeated throat cancer. Keirn revealed during a Q&A at The Gathering that he underwent treatment and had a tumor removed, and is now cancer-free.

Keirn noted that he didn’t make the diagnosis public until now in order to avoid people thinking he was trying to get attention and sympathy.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Keirn.