Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm Set For WWE Worlds Collide

– WWE has set another match for WWE Worlds Collide from tonight’s episode of NXT, with Rhea Ripley accepting a challenge from Toni Storm. Storm, who faces Kay Lee Ray and Piper Niven at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II in a match for the NXT UK Women’s Championship, laid out a challenge to Ripley which was accepted. Storm said that she would become a double champion at Worlds Collide.

Worlds Collide takes place on January 25th in Houston, the day before the Royal Rumble, and airs live on WWE Network. The updated card is:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley

* Imperium (WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)