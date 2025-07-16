– During a recent interview with My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley discussed competing in the main event at WWE Evolution 2025 last Sunday. It was the second edition of the all-women event, with the first taking place over six years ago in October 2018. Rhea Ripley noted that she doesn’t want to wait too long for a third WWE Evolution after it took nearly seven years to put on the second one. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ripley on how WWE Evolution came together: “Yeah, I did (feel like Evolution had the same vibe as NXT of the past). I felt like everyone was going out there to kind of prove a point and make people pay attention to us a little bit more, which was really cool to feel and then see everyone’s reacting to Evolution 2 and everyone’s so positive about it, everyone was so happy afterwards, everyone thought that they went out and gave it their all… It was an awesome feeling. The locker room was happy, we all felt very accomplished.”

On how special it was to put her match with Iyo Sky together: “So, yeah, it was a special night for sure and then going out there with IYO (SKY), someone who I’ve gone through NXT with, Mae Young Classic with and then main roster with… WrestleMania (41) with Bianca (Belair). We’ve gone through so much together so then to main event a Evolution 2 and be able to show everyone exactly what we can do in the ring together. It was a lot of fun and it made me proud to be a female professional wrestler.”

Rhea Ripley on not wanting to wait another seven years for another WWE Evolution: “Please, I would like to not wait that long again because I think that we do deserve a show like that. It’s different… They (the crowd) were there for it the whole night and if anything, they got louder, the more the night went on. It was insane… I’m mad about (Naomi cashing in) but I’m happy for her.”

In the main event of Sunday’s show, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase and won the Women’s World Title. It will now be Naomi vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley for the title at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The premium live event takes place on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.