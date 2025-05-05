Rhea Ripley Names WrestleMania 41 Match As One Of Her Favorites

Rhea Ripley says that her match with IYO SKY and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 is already one of her favorites. SKY retained her WWE Women’s World Championship by defeating Ripley and Belair, and Ripley reflected on the match in an appearance on The Amin Show when asked about CM Punk saying it should have headlined night one.

“I mean, it’s wild to hear that come from CM Punk,” Ripley said (p[er Fightful). “Being such a CM Punk fan growing up, it’s awesome, but honestly, I knew that us three would go out there and absolutely kill it. So seeing people react that way, it’s kind of like, it’s a nice feeling that they think the same, but at the same time, I kind of expected it.”

She continued, “IYO, Bianca and I, we came up in NXT together. We know each other very, very well, and we’re three of the best in the women’s division, so to put us all in one match, and at WrestleMania, we’re gonna go absolutely balls to the wall. So that’s exactly what we did. It’s been put over as a five-star match for a reason, and it’s probably one of my favorite matches now as well. But like I said, Bianca, IYO, and I know each other extremely well, so you couldn’t really expect anything else.”