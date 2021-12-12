Rhett Titus Wins ROH Television Title At Final Battle (Pic, Clip)

ROH Final Battle is happening right now in Baltimore and already one title has changed hands tonight. Rhett Titus became the 28th ROH Television champion, defeating Dalton Castle, Joe Hendry and Silas Young. He pinned Young to win the belt. This is Titus’ first-ever singles championship in Ring of Honor, having previously won the tag team titles twice and Top Of The Class Trophy in 2008.

This ends Castle’s reign as champion at 20 days. He won it back on November 21 during an episode of ROH TV, beating Dragon Lee. We’ll have full results for Final Battle at the conclusion of the show.