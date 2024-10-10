PROGRESS News: Rhio Travelling To US Later This Month, Cara Noir Praised Following Return

– PROGRESS Women’s World Champion Rhio is heading to the US later this month. Fightful Select reports that Rhio will be in the States at the end of October, as will the promotion’s Lkyos Gym (Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II).

The report notes that there is interest from multiple companies in Rhio, but that PROGRESS were involved in securing her visa so the trip to the states is probably unrelated to said interest.

– The report also notes that Cara Noir has been heavily praised in the British scene since his return. Cara returned at PROGRESS Chapter 170 and had his first match back at Chapter 171 last month after having been out of action for well over a year due to a foot injury that nearly ended his career.

The report notes that sources said to expect “big things” for him going forward.