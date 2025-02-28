wrestling / News
Rhio Vows To Retire Nina Samuels At PROGRESS Chapter 179
Rhio will battle Nina Samuels for the PROGRESS Women’s Championship at PROGRESS Chapter 179 in Las Vegas, and she’s vowed to end Samuels’ career. PROGRESS announced the match between the two earlier this week for the show, which takes place in Las Vegas on April 17th. The company posted a video message from Rhio to Samuels in which she says she’s looking for revenge after Samuels got involved in her moment with Meiko Satomura at the end of Chapter 177.
“Nina Samuels, you ruined my moment with Meiko Satomura,” Rhio said (per Fightful). “I’m the one who went in and fought. She chose me. It’s okay, though. Because you want your 15 minutes of fame. You want your moment in the sun, right? Well, trust me, I’m going to give it to you, Nina Samuels.”
She continued, “But the problem is, I’m not just coming back for my Progress Women’s World Championship, but I’m coming to retire you. Nina Samuels’ show will be cancelled.”
The show takes place over WrestleMania week at the Palms Casino Resort in Vegas.
“The Nina Samuels show will be CANCELLED”
Rhio takes on Nina Samuels in Las Vegas looking for revenge against the woman who cost her becoming the PROGRESS Women’s World Champion with the longest reign in history!
🎟️ https://t.co/BYhzbzulrX pic.twitter.com/Vjf0njlyBD
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 28, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger Addresses the Passing of Miss Elizabeth, Taking Responsibility for What Happened to Her
- Note on Entrance Stage for WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto
- Tommy Dreamer Explains Where The Rock & Cody Rhodes Went Wrong
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Reports That Shane McMahon Told Tony Khan He Wanted To Run AEW