Rhio Vows To Retire Nina Samuels At PROGRESS Chapter 179

Rhio will battle Nina Samuels for the PROGRESS Women’s Championship at PROGRESS Chapter 179 in Las Vegas, and she’s vowed to end Samuels’ career. PROGRESS announced the match between the two earlier this week for the show, which takes place in Las Vegas on April 17th. The company posted a video message from Rhio to Samuels in which she says she’s looking for revenge after Samuels got involved in her moment with Meiko Satomura at the end of Chapter 177.

“Nina Samuels, you ruined my moment with Meiko Satomura,” Rhio said (per Fightful). “I’m the one who went in and fought. She chose me. It’s okay, though. Because you want your 15 minutes of fame. You want your moment in the sun, right? Well, trust me, I’m going to give it to you, Nina Samuels.”

She continued, “But the problem is, I’m not just coming back for my Progress Women’s World Championship, but I’m coming to retire you. Nina Samuels’ show will be cancelled.”

The show takes place over WrestleMania week at the Palms Casino Resort in Vegas.