Ric Flair Doing a Tour of Michigan Cannabis Dispensaries

Ric Flair is heading to a cannabis dispensary near you (if you live in Michigan). MLive reports that the WWE Hall of Famer is set to make appearances at several dispensaries in the state to promote the launch of Ric Flair Drip Cannabis.

Flair will be meeting with fans and taking photos with them at the dispensaries, with the events limited to 21 years old and up. ID is required for entry.

The dates for the visits are:

March 16

* Dispo Romeo, 100 Shafer Dr, Romeo from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

* JARS Mount Clemens, 101 N Groesbeck Hwy, Mt. Clemens from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

* PUFF Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr, Madison Heights from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

March 17

* Cloud Detroit, 16001 Mack Ave, Detroit from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

* House of Dank, 3340 8 Mile Rd, Detroit from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.