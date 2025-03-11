Ric Flair Essential Matches Collection Releases On DVD & VOD

A massive collection of essential rare Ric Flair matches has been released on DVD and VOD. 411 was sent a press release announcing the release of the nine-hour collection, titled Diamonds Are Forever – Ric Flair’s Most Essential Rare Matches. The collection is available on DVD at Joe-Dombrowski.com, VOD at ProWrestlingLibrary.com, and to stream at ClassicWrestling.net.

The full description and official trailer are below:

“Diamonds Are Forever – Ric Flair’s Most Essential Rare Matches” – Nine Hour Compilation On DVD and VOD Starting TODAY

Ric Flair is perhaps the greatest World’s Champion of all time. While his legendary pay-per-view main events on a global stage have been celebrated as iconic pieces of wrestling lore, it was his years as the workhorse of the National Wrestling Alliance that was the foundation those moments were built upon. Traveling to every territory, defending the most coveted title in the sport, going weeks, if not months, at a time without a day off, all the while doing it with the style, swagger, and flamboyance that only “Slick Ric” could accomplish. These are the matches, the opponents, and the arenas that made Ric Flair the measuring stick of the entire wrestling industry, setting new standards for what a World’s Champion should be.

ICONIC ADVERSARIES

Ric Flair battles his most storied and legendary ring rivals in rarely or never-before-seen main events!

Ric vs. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

Ric vs. “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes

Ric vs. Harley Race

Ric vs. Barry Windham

Ric vs. Kerry Von Erich

Ric vs. Magnum TA

Ric vs. Bruiser Brody

TRAVELING CHAMPION

Perhaps no one was better at going from town-to-town worldwide & generating interest in their World Title bouts than Ric. Here are a few examples why!

Ric vs. Jerry “The King” Lawler

Ric & Rip Oliver vs. Roddy Piper & Billy Jack Haynes

Ric vs. Sgt. Slaughter

Ric vs. Kevin Von Erich

Ric vs. Koko Ware

Ric vs. Mr. Wrestling II

Ric vs. Billy Jack Haynes

ST. LOUIS ARCH-RIVALS

You weren’t a true star until you earned respect at The Chase, sight of some of Ric’s toughest battles

Ric vs. Dusty Rhodes

Ric vs. Bruiser Brody

Ric vs. Pat O’Connor

Ric & Crusher Blackwell vs. Dory Funk Jr & Ken Patera

Ric & Jerry Brown vs. Dick The Bruiser & Bulldog Bob Brown

Plus rare film reel highlights of Flair against Jack Brisco and Ted DiBiase!

And 3 other wild St. Louis bouts!

Plus: Bonus interviews and more!

Runtime: 9 hours