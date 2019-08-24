WWE News: Ric Flair Has Bad News For Becky Lynch, Robert Stone Calls Out Rob Stone, Details On Next Episode of Ride Along

– Ric Flair posted a message to both Becky Lynch and Taylor Swift on Twitter, stating that only one person can be The Man, and it’s him. He wrote:

I Hate To Break It To You Both @BeckyLynchWWE And @taylorswift13, But I’m THE MAN!!! And To Be THE MAN, You Gotta Beat THE MAN! WOOOOO! #theman — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 24, 2019

– In a post on Twitter, NXT’s Robert Stone (formerly Robbie E) called out FOX Sports analyst and former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Stone for obvious reasons.

I’m the only real Robert Stone man. — Robert Strauss (@RobertStoneWWE) August 24, 2019

Let’s settle it in the Squared Circle 💪 https://t.co/WwkPC1RNOm — Rob Stone (@RobStoneONFOX) August 24, 2019

Dude get a life. — Robert Strauss (@RobertStoneWWE) August 24, 2019

– The next episode of WWE Ride Along will air at 11 PM ET on the WWE Network this Monday. It will feature segments with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in one car, as well as the Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan in the other car.