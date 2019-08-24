wrestling / News

WWE News: Ric Flair Has Bad News For Becky Lynch, Robert Stone Calls Out Rob Stone, Details On Next Episode of Ride Along

August 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Ric Flair posted a message to both Becky Lynch and Taylor Swift on Twitter, stating that only one person can be The Man, and it’s him. He wrote:

– In a post on Twitter, NXT’s Robert Stone (formerly Robbie E) called out FOX Sports analyst and former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Stone for obvious reasons.

– The next episode of WWE Ride Along will air at 11 PM ET on the WWE Network this Monday. It will feature segments with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in one car, as well as the Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan in the other car.

