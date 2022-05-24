Ric Flair Promises He’s Coming Off The Top Rope For His Final Match

As recently announced WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be lacing up his boots one more time on July 31 for what is being advertised as his final match, and first match since 2011. During a recent interview with Tampa Bay Times, “The Nature Boy” said he has plans to come off the top rope one more time. Check out the highlights below (per Fightful):

On coming off the top rope one more time: “That’s what I’m working on. It’s just a timing issue. I’ll guarantee I’ll be coming off the top rope. Whether it’s the flip or not, I don’t know”

On taking a body slam from Jay Lethal in training: “That was just an experiment to make sure my pacemaker didn’t come unplugged from landing on the mat.”

It remains currently unknown who Ric Flair will be stepping between the ropes with, but some rumor and speculation has suggested Hulk Hogan.