Ric Flair Recalls Feuding With Kerry Von Erich in 1984

Ric Flair had a classic feud with Kerry Von Erich, and with The Iron Claw coming out soon he looked back on their 1984 match in Texas. Flair spoke on Busted Open Radio about the upcoming film and his match with Von Erich at the Texas Stadium. You can see some highlights below:

On The Iron Claw: “I saw the trailer yesterday, but you really had to be there. It showed Michael Hayes. The Freebirds and I were right in the middle of that. The whole thing, tragic.”

On his match with Kerry at Texas Stadium: “You know what happened is nobody anticipated the heat. Instead of running it [at] 8 o’clock at night, they worried about the weather, they ran it at 1 o’clock in the afternoon and it was 105 degrees. I don’t know if you remember the story. They were carrying people out on stretchers from dehydration. The mat cover was — when I got in the ring with Kerry, and we were last, the mat cover was still, you just couldn’t lay on it. Does that makes sense? It was that hot. And they kept changing it. They weren’t prepared.”