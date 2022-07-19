Ric Flair Personally Thanked Vince McMahon For Restoring ‘Wooo’ To WWE Intro

Ric Flair is grateful to see that WWE returned his famous “WOOO!’ call to the company’s signature intro, revealing that he thanked Vince McMahon personally over it. As noted earlier this month, WWE has added the iconic call back into the intro after it was removed in September of 2021 in the wake of allegations made against Flair in the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

During Flair’s appearance on Busted Open Radio this morning to promote his final match, Flair revealed that he went to visit McMahon — who is currently being investigated by the WWE Board over alleged hush money payments to keep women quiet about sexual misconduct and affairs — to thank him for adding it back in. You can check out a couple highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On visiting McMahon in Tampa, Florida: “I went and saw Vince yesterday to personally thank him… It made me feel like my world had changed again.”

On his relationship with McMahon: “Everything Vince McMahon has ever said to me my entire life has come true. He said, ‘I’m gonna put you back on,’ and he did.”