Ricardo Rodriguez Names Legends Who Helped Him Backstage In WWE

Speaking on the Under The Ring podcast, former WWE personality Ricardo Rodriguez discussed his tenure with the promotion from 2010-2014. During it, he named several figures who served as mentors. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On mentors: “Paul Bearer was somebody that was very close to me and he would guide me through a lot of stuff,” Rodriguez said. “Mick Foley would kind of pull me aside from time to time and tell me things here and there. Same thing with Paul Heyman.”

On Dean Malenko’s influence:“Malenko was our main producer [and] agent,” Rodriguez continued. “He’s like my wrestling dad in WWE.”