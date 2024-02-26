Ricardo Rodriguez Reflects On His Dynamic With Alberto El Patron In WWE

Ricardo Rodriguez was paired with Alberto El Patron in WWE, and he recently talked about their dynamic. Rodriguez spoke on Under the Ring about working with El Patron and more, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On being aware of who El Patron was before WWE: “I knew of him because I grew up watching Lucha Libre and I first started training in Mexican Lucha Libre, so I was very aware of the Dos Caras family. I was doing, I was like, ‘Hey, who’s this Alberto Del Rio guy.’ And he goes, ‘That’s Dos Caras Junior.’ I was like, ‘What? No way.’ So then I kinda clicked, and I fanboyed a little bit so that was kind of cool.”

On their on-screen pairing: “I wasn’t just the ring announcer, there was times I would get with the agent who would put the match together. Let’s say, Alberto or Cena would be doing promos so they don’t have time to put together the match. And then as the match would happen, I’m calling it, so if you ever see me running back and forth? It’s because I’m calling it to them.”