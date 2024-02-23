Ricardo Rodriguez On His Substance Abuse Issues During Pandemic, Teaching At Great Khali’s School

Ricardo Rodriguez opened up about his struggles with substance abuse during the pandemic and more in a recent interview. The WWE alumnus, who now operates the Three Legacies Wrestling school and promotion, spoke about his difficult time during the height of the pandemic and more in his appearance on Under the Ring. You can see some highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On his substance abuse issues during the pandemic: “I fell on hard times with substance abuse. So I ended up going to a rehab center out here in Lancaster for alcohol. And when I got out, I spoke to my now-business partner, who is also the owner of the rehab I went to, and we decided to open [Three Legacies Wrestling].”

On learning about how people pick up wrestling in WWE: “I learned a lot … when I was in WWE. Even though the basic fundamentals were very similar in style, everybody had a different approach on how to teach something. And then I got to learn from them the concept that everybody learns differently, at different speeds and through different methods.”

On teaching at Great Khali’s school in India: “There’s a lot of methods that he would try to teach the guys that I did not agree with because obviously he was not in the ring. But I could never take away the level of stardom that that man has in India. ”