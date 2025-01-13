Rich Hering Recalls Officiating Randy Savage & Elizabeth Wedding At WWE Summerslam 1991

Rich Hering’s work officiating the Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth wedding at WWE Summerslam 1991 is the gift that keeps on giving for him. The longtime WWE executive rarely made appearances on screen, but he did officiate the iconic wrestling wedding ceremony between Savage and Elizabeth at the PPV. He recently spoke with Ciliberto and Friends and recalled his experience doing that wedding.

“That was the largest wedding I ever did,” Hering recalled (per Fightful). “It was in Madison Square Garden. I’m still getting residual checks. They were going to do the wedding in Madison Square Garden, and I was talking to Vince [McMahon] and Pat Patterson about getting someone to do the wedding. Vince said to me, ‘You’re a judge.’ ‘Yeah.’”

He continued, “I was Town of Liberty, Associate Village of Liberty, and Fallsburg Town Judge for four, five, six months when there was a vacancy of both judges. I was appointed by the chief judge in the Fallsburg court, which I held for several months. [Vince] says, ‘Rich, you’d be the perfect person to do the ceremony.’ ‘Yeah, I’ve done quite a number of them over the years.’ That’s how that happened.”

Hering is the 2021 recipient of the Warrior Award and retired from WWE in 2023. He appeared at last month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in the audience.