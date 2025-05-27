Rich Swann Praises the Creativity and Innovation of Lio Rush

– During a recent edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, wrestler Rich Swann heavily praised AEW talent Lio Rush, specifically Rush’s creativity and innovation.

Swann said on Rush (via Fightful), “And Lio Rush, I’d probably say one of the most innovative dudes, creative dudes I’ve ever been in a ring with, and ever seen… Yo, he tops the charts (with his) speed. I’ve never seen anybody that fast.”

Rush was in action last Sunday during the Buy-In pre-show of AEW Double or Nothing 2025. He teamed with Action Andretti and RPG Vice in a losing effort against AR Fox, Bandido & Los Titanes del Aire (Hologram & Komander).