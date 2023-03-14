– During The Swerve City Podcast that was recorded during the Jericho Cruise, Ricky Starks addressed the photo that was shown during the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event showing that he was there in support of his friend Cody Rhodes. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ricky Starks on the photo showing he was with Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble: “What y’all do care about is where I go in my off time and what other pay-per-views I show up at. Leave me alone. You gotta have real friends. Support real friends. The picture is great. It’s so good. I look so jacked, like I’m about to rob a bank. The First 48, that’s what it was. ‘The picture here is three suspects that we found in connection to a murder back in June of last year. If you have any information about these three, please let us know.'”

On wanting to sue the Alamodome over the photo: “I’m in the process of maybe, maybe suing Alamodome and getting some money out of it because, how are you a security guard and go, ‘You know what I got? Rewind the tape. Let me show you right quick.'”