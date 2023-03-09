Ricky Starks Says He’s Proven He Can Hang With Established Guys

Ricky Starks is coming off his second win over Chris Jericho, and says that he’s proven he can hang with the established veterans in AEW. Starks, who defeated Jericho at AEW Revolution last Sunday, appeared on D-Lo and KC for a new interview. During the interview, he talked about how he’s become a guy who has proven he can be trusted to deliver against the likes of Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley.

“I’ve proven to those established guys that I can stand shoulder to shoulder with y’all,” Starks said (per Fightful). “You have experience on me, for sure, but when it comes down to it, I can be up there with y’all and stand on me own and be chest up, head high. I don’t need the 15 years to get that confidence, I have that already. Now, what I need from y’all, is to help me sharpen my sword. Iron sharpens iron. Sharpen it a bit more so I can be a complete asset to the business. That’s what I’m getting at AEW. I’m proud to be working with these people because they have so much to offer. It would be silly to not take advantage of that.”

He added, “If there was any doubt, if there was any doubt a year ago, I feel I’ve proven that ten times over. There are times when I’m like, ‘how much more do I have to prove to somebody?’ It gets to that point where I am so grateful to be allowed to be myself and to have people truly understand me. That’s one of the worst things to feel like, to not really be understood. You couldn’t even get one person to understand you? That’s a bad feeling. If I can have somebody that even feels like they can relate to me, if I can get anybody that feels like, ‘I see myself in that dude’ or ‘I know somebody that’s like Ricky and his personality,’ I feel like I won. I feel like I’ve done my job and I’m good with that.”