Ricochet Says AEW Has Been ‘Amazing’ Thus Far, Talks Being Blamed For Samantha Irvin’s WWE Exit

Ricochet has been enjoying his run in AEW so far, believing he made the correct choice by going there. The AEW star spoke with Barstool Rasslin’ for a new interview and reflected on his jumping from WWE to AEW, Samantha Irvin’s WWE exit and more. You can see some highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On his AEW run thus far: “I think I made the 100% correct choice and it’s been amazing so far, and just being in the back with the boys and talking to Tony [Khan] and really being able to go out there and start to tell some stories and really get the people involved, I think has been awesome so far … I came here because you know everybody wants to be the man, everybody wants to win the championship and I had my chance and it didn’t happen yet, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen eventually. But I 100% am so happy with the decision I made.”

On getting blamed by fans for Irvin’s decision to leave WWE: “I think it’s so funny the fans blame me. Apparently I convinced her to leave her dream job to be at home. She said, ‘I don’t really like doing this specific job, and I’m obviously not going to get the opportunities that I really want, so I’m gonna step away’… Like, her identity became ‘ring announcer,’ and that’s kind of where she was like, ‘Oh man, I liked playing that role, it was a great role to play within the company, but I want to evoke more emotion out of people.'”

On if his leaving WWE was a factor in Irvin’s exit at all: “I do think me leaving was kinda like the straw that broke the camel’s back. It wasn’t the deciding factor, but I think it was just a couple of things. ‘Cause again, she was thinking about it.”