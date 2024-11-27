– During a recent interview with CHGO Wrestling, AEW star Ricochet discussed the upcoming AEW Continental Classic, which kicks off later tonight on AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ricochet on the Continental Classic: “It’s funny because even just with my matches in general, maybe even Ospreay’s matches in general, it’s like people either really, really like them, or they hate them [laughs]. There’s no, ‘It was okay.’ It’s either, ‘That was awesome,’ or, ‘That sucked.’ But I think that’s awesome, I love that. But the Continental Classic, I think we have a lot of possibilities in this, and it’s really kind of uncertain because in our league, the Gold League, you have so many guys who stand out, and then in the Blue League, you have so many guys who can also stand out.”

On his expectations for the tournament: “I think it’s gonna be exciting, man. The Continental Classic was another thing that I wanted to be a part of, coming to AEW, from seeing it last year, and everyone knows, Ricochet’s pretty good at tournaments, I’m pretty good at tournaments, so this is just another tournament, along with Battle of Los Angeles, Best of Super Junior, Dragon Gate’s King of Gate, I could just keep going on tournaments that I’ve won. So this is just gonna be another achievement on the long list of achievements that Ricochet has.”

The AEW Continental Classic kicks off later tonight on AEW Dynamite, airing live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Ricochet will be in action for his first matchup against Claudio Castagnoli.