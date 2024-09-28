Ricochet Defends WWE Not Letting Him Beat Bron Breakker Prior to Exit

In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Ricochet defended WWE not allowing him to get a win over Bron Breakker prior to leaving the company. He noted that it would have been “weird” of them to do so. Here are highlights:

On being written off TV: “I think they were thinking at the time we’re gonna leave it open ended, that’s their thought process. I don’t think there was anything like, let’s send him out. I literally don’t think it was that. I think it was, let’s keep it open ended, because we were still kind of talking. Then, we just didn’t come to a decision so it just ended on that. I could’ve probably signed something and came back and something. I think that’s all they were doing, I don’t think it’s a malicious thing.”

On not beating Bron Breakker: “Guys, I never won, for one. So if I won and left, it would be weird. Two, it’s like, he [Bron Breakker] just started on Raw, they’re trying to make him a big threat, they’re trying to make him do something that’s dastardly. That was Ricochet’s role to take the moves from the people, that was always Ricochet’s role. It doesn’t matter if it was Braun or Drew or whoever, you know what I mean? Bronson Reed, Shinsuke, to take their move. I’m gonna take their move. It is what it is, it was a blessing and a curse, I blame myself.”