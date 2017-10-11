Ricochet Gives Apparent Farewell Interview After NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling

– Ricochet gave what appeared to be a farewell interview after Funky Future’s loss at NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling over the weekend. You can see video below of the backstage interviews from the PPV, where the team commented on their IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion loss. Ricochet’s comments come in at 17:20 in the video.

“Thank you, thank you everything,” he says. “Today wasn’t obviously my best day. Maybe I’ve got things going on in my head, maybe I’ve got things happening but today was my fault, so I just wanted to say thank you coach, thank you for having me at Taguchi Japan, one of the best groups I’ve ever been in. Thank you New Japan, thank you fans, thank you everybody. Sorry folks, sorry.”

Ricochet, who worked as Prince Puma in Lucha Underground, has been speculated to be headed to WWE. His contract with Lucha Underground expired in July. With his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Title loss, he is now free of all of his champion commitments.

That said, it’s important to note that nothing is confirmed regarding whether Ricochet is headed to WWE at this time, or even leaving NJPW.