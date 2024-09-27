Ricochet Says Match With Rey Mysterio Is His Favorite Of His Career

Ricochet recently recalled his favorite match is his career, naming his 2016 bout with Rey Mysterio. Ricochet faced Mysterio one-on-one in Lucha Underground in January of that year, and he named it as his favorite in his appearance on Talk is Jericho.

“I always go to me versus Rey Mysterio [as my favorite] just because it’s freakin’ Rey Mysterio,” Ricochet recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “He was, I don’t even know what the word is — gracious. I think he just came back off of knee surgery too, so a lot of his concerns, he was putting them to the side to do things with me, like top rope [hurricanranas] and catch ‘ranas.”

He continued, “He was, not afraid for his knee, but it was in his mind. He put all that to the side and was like, ‘No, let’s do whatever you think.’ So that stuck with me because he could have been like, ‘Oh, my knee. I don’t really want to do anything.’ He could have, and I would have been like, ‘No problem, we’ll get around it,’ but he was like, ‘No, let’s do whatever you want.'”

The two have faced off two other times in one-on-one matches, one in XWA and once in WCPW. While they competed several times in WWE, it was never in a similar one-on-one environment.