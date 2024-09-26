– New AEW star Ricochet was the guest on this week’s edition of Talk Is Jericho. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion revealed how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once gave him feedback, telling Ricochet that one of his spots was “too spectacular.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On wrestling Retribution in WWE:On Vince McMahon’s reaction to his one spot in the match: “I just remember coming to the back and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s great.’ I remember Vince being like, ‘Yo, that was too spectacular. John Cena couldn’t even do that.’ In my head I’m thinking, no, he literally can’t do that, I understand. I agree with you. I’m just so confused and I want to — but I’m the type of person, if I start to say something, Imma say too much. Ask anybody who knows me, I get it from my mom. So I just say okay, what am I gonna do? I’m gonna start an argument with Vince? No.”

Ricochet left WWE earlier this year, signing with AEW last month before making his debut at AEW All In: London 2024. The wrestler will be renewing his rivalry with Will Ospreay on next week’s AEW Dynamite Fifth Anniversary show, challenging Ospreay for the AEW International Championship. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 2 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.

Vince McMahon’s life and career as the chairman and CEO of WWE are documented in the new Netflix docuseries, Mr. McMahon, which debuted on the streamer earlier this week.