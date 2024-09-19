wrestling / News
Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet Set For AEW Dynamite Fifth Anniversary Show
Will Ospreay will have his match with Ricochet on the fifth anniversary of AEW Dynamite next month. The match was made official on Wednesday night’s show after Ricochet picked up a win over The Beast Mortos.
After the match, Ricochet encountered Ospreay backstage and pointed out that he’s picked up the wins Ospreay told him to do, and said that he talked to Tony Khan to make the match official.
The fifth anniversary show takes place on October 2nd. The match is the first announced for the show thus far.
October 2nd: #AEW Dynamite 5 Year Anniversary!#AEW International Title Match
‼️ Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet ‼️
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@ReneePaquette | @KingRicochet | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/mOaKkkMvHF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 19, 2024
