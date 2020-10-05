Ridge Holland Attacks Adam Cole at NXT Takeover 31 (Pics, Video)

Adam Cole appears to have a new feud, as he was attacked by Ridge Holland at NXT Takeover 31. At the end of the show after Finn Balor had defeated Kyle O’Reilly, Holland came to the ringside area from the crowd and had an unconscious Cole over his shoulder. He stared off with Balor and O’Reilly and then deposited him over the barrier, exiting the vicinity as Undisputed Era members Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish ran down from the back. The shoe ended with the UE and Balor looking after Cole.

Holland has been working on NXT since the end of July, losing matches to Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, Cameron Grimes before defeating Antonio De Luca in short order last week.