Riho Says She’s In Japan For Visa Renewal, Unsure Of When She’ll Return To AEW

Riho has revealed that she is currently undergoing the renewal process for her visa in Japan. The AEW star posted to her Instagram stories to announce that she’s in Japan and is unsure when she will return to the US for AEW.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion wrote:

“I am currently in Japan for renew my VISA. I don’t know when I will return to AEW. Please stay healthy and enjoy your life until then.”

Riho last competed on the March 13th episode of AEW Dynamite, losing a match to Willow Nightingale.