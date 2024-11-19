Rikishi Advises Sami Zayn To ‘Tread Lightly’ With The OG Bloodline

– During a recent edition of his Off the Top podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi questioned if Roman Reigns has forgiven Sami Zayn for hitting him with a kick at WWE Crown Jewel. He advised Zayn to “tread lightly.”

Rikishi Said on Zayn (via WrestlingInc.com), “Did Roman accept [Zayn]?” Fatu questioned. “We all know the type of dude that Roman is. He doesn’t forget anything. Rest assured, that kick — that’s still in the back of Roman’s head, I feel.” Rikishi continued, “I’m gonna say this to Sami Zayn: tread lightly.”

The OG Bloodline will challenge The Bloodline in the men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The OG Bloodline still needs one more slot to fill against The Bloodline. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British, Columbia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.