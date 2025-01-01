– During a recent edition of his Off The Top podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi discussed his youngest son, Samson Fatu, possibly getting into wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rikishi on his son Samson Fatu: “He’s just doing the work. Samson wants to pave his own way. That photo that you’re talking about, we’re actually in a suite, and he’s looking into the ring. He got a chance to look at the crowd reaction. I was telling him, ‘Look at the crowd reaction. You see your brothers come out, looking how the crowd reacts towards them.’ I was kind of just teaching him what I’ve taught all the students at KnokX Pro, the emotions, the timing of certain things, you see the longevity of inside the ring, of taking bumps when needing to take a bump, when not to take a bump, to be able to engage with fans.”

On what he told his son: “He always knew that here, but being live, watching it live, he had a lot more questions, I’ll tell you that. I said, ‘Listen, this will always be here. Let’s focus on your football, your college, and moving forward on your education number one.’ For all of us, be it football or wrestling, there is life after athletics, after your sports.”

On Samson wanting to become a millionaire: “I want, and I know he does, he wants to become a millionaire before moving into NFL, and with the opportunities that are out there with NIL and stuff for college kids, I said, dude, this is an opportunity given to you. So he sounds like he has a little bit of interest, and if in case the day comes, I’m gonna have no worries because he’s been around this business since he was five. Be it wrestling or be it sports, he’s gonna go far in life.”